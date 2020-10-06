USD 450 approves new plans to bring some students back in person, full time

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Heights School District approved new learning plans on Monday night to bring some students back in person, full time.

After over a two hour meeting on Monday, the school board voted 4 to 3 in favor of allowing some students to return back to the classroom, full on-site.

Shawnee Heights school board presented a four-day, full on-site learning plan for grades Pre-K through 6th Grade. But, on Wednesday’s students would be doing a full remote learning day to allow for cleaning.

Students would be divided into cohort groups, to limit contact with others.

Parents, teachers, and students shared their concerns at the meeting on Monday, but still, all who spoke were in favor of students going back.

USD 450 Superintendent, Matt Hirsch says “we thought if we would go to the cohort idea that it’s a much better learning situation, then possibly trying to do a bunch of groups of 15, that’s kind of where we fell.”

7th through 12th Grade students would continue hybrid learning for now.

The district plans to have Pre-K through 6th Grade students to start the four day full on-site learning plan on October 26th.

Also, the district says families have a choice if they would like their kids to return back to the classroom.

