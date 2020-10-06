Tuesday forecast: Warmer with less wind

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures will continue to warm up through tomorrow with highs in the 80s today and even low 90s tomorrow. It remains warm Thursday through Sunday but more in the low-mid 80s.

The quiet weather continues through the weekend. After a windy and mild day yesterday the winds won’t be an issue the next several days as highs will be warming with Wednesday being the warmest day with highs around 90°. We also witnessed smoke/hazy skies yesterday due to wildfires in Colorado, we’ll continue to monitor that as we will remain cloud free so if you notice the skies looking more hazy or a milky white it is smoke/haze not clouds.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 80s. Winds NW/W 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds SW around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

Sunny skies continue Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid-upper 80s with gusts around 20-25 mph Friday.

Latest models are picking up on more clouds over the weekend compared to yesterday but still expecting mostly sunny overall. Sunday will have stronger winds with gusts around 25 mph compared to Saturday (less than 10 mph).

All eyes are on next week for the first chance of rain for the month of October. While it’s still several days out and a lot can change when it comes to details like how widespread the rain will be and how much rain will fall, right now the timing is leaning more toward a Monday/Monday night time-frame.

Taking Action:

No immediate action required, just keep checking back each day for updates to the forecast

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.