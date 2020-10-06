Training in Fort Riley creates heavy explosion noise

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is trying to put residents at ease as Fort Riley training creates heavy explosive noises.

The Riley County Police Department said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that it is trying to put residents at ease by letting them know the loud booms being heard are part of training on Fort Riley.

According to RCPD, Fort Riley is training with significant noise from tanks, artillery and mortar certification fire.

RCPD said from Oct. 6 - 8, there will be loud noise during all hours from the military base, on Oct. 9, there will be loud noise from midnight to 11 p.m. and from Oct. 10 - 11, there will not be any noise.

