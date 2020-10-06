Topeka South Rotary donates PPE kits to Valeo Behavioral Health clients

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka South Rotary is helping Valeo Behavioral Health protect its clients.

The group used a $25,000 grant from the International Rotarian Society to put together consumer kits for Valeo’s mental health clients who are struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The kits contain PPE, hygiene essentials, canned food items and Walmart gift cards.

Valeo staff says food and security are the biggest issues their clients are facing.

You can find out how to make a donation to Valeo by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.