North Topeka house a total loss after early-morning fire on Tuesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A boarded-up house in North Topeka is a total loss after it was heavily damaged in a fire early Tuesday.

The blaze was reported around 1:30 a.m. in a two-story, wooden-frame house at 1119 N.E. Monroe.

Topeka Fire Department Battalion Chief Stacy Howbert told 13 NEWS at the scene that flames and smoke were coming from the house when crews arrived on the scene.

Howbert said the fire appeared to have started on the south side of the residence, adding that crews “made a good stop” in getting the blaze under control.

A search of the house, which had been divided into two apartments, showed no one was inside at the time of the fire. It wasn’t immediately known if the house was currently being used as a residence.

Firefighters remained at the scene until around 5 a.m. to put out any lingering hot spots.

An investigator from the Kansas State Fire Marshals Office was on the scene to determine the cause of the blaze.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

