Advertisement

Suspect search underway following aggravated assault in St. George

(WDBJ7)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. GEORGE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Pottawatomie County are searching for a man involved in a possible assault last week.

The Saint George Police Department says between 9 and 9:17 last Friday night, an alleged aggravated assault took place near Kelly and Allen Lanes in St. George.

Authorities from St. George PD, The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol searched the area for around two-and-a-half hours but were unable to locate the suspect.

Officials say he is described as a white man in his mid-to-late 30′s. He had facial hair, glasses, stood around 5-feet 10-inches tall and was on the thin side, weighing around 170 pounds.

He was wearing a hat, khaki pants and a dark-colored, possibly green shirt.

If you know who he is, or possibly seen him the night of the incident, you’re asked to call the St. George Police Department at 785-494-2556.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

North Topeka house a total loss after early-morning fire

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
A two-story house at 1119 N.E. Monroe was ruled a total loss after an early-morning fire on Tuesday.

News

North Topeka house a total loss after early-morning fire on Tuesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A two-story house at 1119 N.E. Monroe was ruled a total loss after an early-morning fire on Tuesday.

Forecast

Tuesday forecast: Warmer with less wind

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Warming temperatures through Wednesday

Sports

Chiefs fans embrace changes to game day experience

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Fans poured into the parking lots at Arrowhead Stadium to tailgate before the Kansas City Chiefs played the New England Patriots. Some changes are seen to the game day experience.

Latest News

News

The Shawnee Heights School board approves new learning plans for students to return to classroom

Updated: 12 hours ago

Sports

Chiefs stay undefeated after beating Patriots 26-10

Updated: 14 hours ago
The reigning Super Bowl champs move to 4-0 on the season after beating the New England Patriots

News

Meet Lady Lyra - and get ready for Bone Appetit!

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
Helping Hands Humane Society is gearing up to host its annual fall fundraiser - in the virtual realm!

News

NOTO prepares to celebrate 10 years

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner and Ralph Hipp
The North Topeka Arts District will hold a celebration 10/10 to mark its 10th anniversary.

News

Woman sentenced for transporting 60 lbs of meth through Kansas

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
A California woman was sentenced to 18 months in prison after transporting 60 lbs of meth through Kansas.

News

KS Supreme Court nominees sent to Gov. Kelly

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Three potential judges have been nominated and sent to Governor Laura Kelly to choose from.