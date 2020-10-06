Suspect search underway following aggravated assault in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Pottawatomie County are searching for a man involved in a possible assault last week.

The Saint George Police Department says between 9 and 9:17 last Friday night, an alleged aggravated assault took place near Kelly and Allen Lanes in St. George.

Authorities from St. George PD, The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol searched the area for around two-and-a-half hours but were unable to locate the suspect.

Officials say he is described as a white man in his mid-to-late 30′s. He had facial hair, glasses, stood around 5-feet 10-inches tall and was on the thin side, weighing around 170 pounds.

He was wearing a hat, khaki pants and a dark-colored, possibly green shirt.

If you know who he is, or possibly seen him the night of the incident, you’re asked to call the St. George Police Department at 785-494-2556.

