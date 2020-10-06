Stormont Vail holds flu shot clinics

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health is hosting its annual flu shot clinics.

Stormont Vail Healths says it has scheduled opportunities for the public and Cotton O’Neil patients to get a flu shot. It says a list of flu shot clinics is as follows:

Drive-thru flu shot clinics - held on Wednesdays and Thursdays in October from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting on Wednesday, Oct. 7. Each Wednesday is for eligible adults and each Thursday is for established pediatric patients and their eligible family members. All drive-thru clinics are for established Cotton O’Neil patients that have previously had a flu shot with no complications. The clinics will be held in the Stormont Vail Surgery parking garage at the corner of 10th and Garfield Ave.

Public walk-in flu clinics - held at the Cotton O’Neil Express Care Urish at 6725 SW 29th St. and Cotton O’Neil Express Croco at 2909 SE Walnut Dr. on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on the weekends from noon to 3 p.m.

Public flu shot appointments - available at the Stormont Vail Retail Pharmacy at 2252 SW 10th Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 785-235-8796 to schedule and appointment.

Cotton O’Neil Manhattan - patients 19 years and older are eligible to get their flu shot at a drive-thru flu shot clinic at the Cotton O’Neil Manhattan office at 1133 College Ave., Manhattan, on Oct. 10 and 24 from 9 a.m. to noon, weather permitting.

Cotton O’Neil Netawaka - patients can get their flu shot at the Cotton O’Neil Netawaka office at 200 Whiteway St., Netawaka, on Wednesdays and Thursdays in October. Flu shots will be available on Wednesdays from 8 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. and on Thursdays from 1 to 4 p.m.

Stormont Vail said the seasonal flu vaccine is especially important for pregnant women, those 65 years and older and others with chronic illnesses like asthma, diabetes, heart disease and lung disease. It said those with chronic illnesses could have an increased chance of developing pneumonia due to the flu. It said those that may have close contact with high-risk individuals including infants should also get vaccinated. It said this may include adults or children living with or caring for people at high risk of developing complications.

Consent forms are available here in English and Spanish.

