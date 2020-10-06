SNSO creates new civilian motorized posse

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is deploying a new civilian motorized posse for its Civilian Search and Rescue initiative.

Sheriff Brian Hill of the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says he is developing a civilian motorized posse that will be used for specific incidents that occur within county borders.

Sheriff Hill said his office receives multiple calls annually related to runaways, walkways, and missing persons. He said interested residents over the age of 21 would go through an application process and complete a background check.

According to Sheriff Hill, participants will complete training topics related to search and rescue which include the following:

ATV/UTV Safety

First Aid in the Field

Field Search Techniques

K9 Application Assessment

The Sheriff’s Office said the training presentations will be held at remote and open locations in Shawnee Co. where proper safety protocols can be followed. It said if any homeowners with acreage interested in hosting a training presentation should contact the Community Services Unit at 785-251-2216. It said trainings will be held in the evening.

Sheriff Hill said the goa of the Civilian Search and Rescue Initiative is to create multiple teams geographically located throughout the county to lower response time during an incident.

For more information on the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office civilian programs, click here.

