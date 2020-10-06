Postman charged for delaying mail

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia postman has been charged for delaying mail.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says Dennis Tapscott, 23, of Emporia, is a former contract driver for the U.S. Postal service. He said Tapscott is charged with one count of delaying mail, which is alleged to have happened in 2019 and 2020 in Lyon County, as well as other counties.

According to McAllister, the indictment alleges that Tapscott opened and destroyed mail containing cash.

McAllister said if convicted, Tapscott could face up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.

McAllister said he is thankful for the U.S. Postal Service Inspection Service and Assistant Attorney Ola Odeyemi for their work on the case.

