Advertisement

Postman charged for delaying mail

(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia postman has been charged for delaying mail.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says Dennis Tapscott, 23, of Emporia, is a former contract driver for the U.S. Postal service. He said Tapscott is charged with one count of delaying mail, which is alleged to have happened in 2019 and 2020 in Lyon County, as well as other counties.

According to McAllister, the indictment alleges that Tapscott opened and destroyed mail containing cash.

McAllister said if convicted, Tapscott could face up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.

McAllister said he is thankful for the U.S. Postal Service Inspection Service and Assistant Attorney Ola Odeyemi for their work on the case.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Auto Dealership manager charged for stealing from job

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The former manager of an auto dealership has been charged for stealing from her job.

News

Rent Zero Kansas demands Commissioners address growing eviction cliff

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Kansas tenants group is demanding that County Commissioners around Kansas address the growing eviction cliff.

News

KDOT conducts maintenance on I-470/I-70 ramp in Topeka

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Topekans driving along I-470 and I-70 will run into construction on the intersection ramp in Topeka.

News

Flint Hills Veterans Coalition holds annual Veterans Day Parade

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Flint Hills Veterans Coalition will hold its annual Veterans Day Parade.

Latest News

News

Short Line Rail improvement projects come to Kansas

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly and the Kansas Department of Transportation announced that Kansas will be seeing a handful of short-line rail improvement projects

News

Stormont Vail holds flu shot clinics

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Stormont Vail Health is hosting its annual flu shot clinics.

News

Osawatomie man, Topeka teen arrested on human trafficking count

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson and Sarah Motter
David D. Spears, 51, of Osawatomie, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail after his arrest in connection with human trafficking Monday evening in Topeka. A 17-year-old boy from Topeka also was arrested in connection with the incident.

News

Halloween Events

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
With Halloween fast approaching, here is a list of COVID-19 friendly Halloween events!

News

Suspect search underway following aggravated assault in St. George

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chris Fisher
Officials in Pottawatomie County are searching for a man involved in a possible assault last week.

News

North Topeka house a total loss after early-morning fire

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
A two-story house at 1119 N.E. Monroe was ruled a total loss after an early-morning fire on Tuesday.