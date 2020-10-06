Osawatomie man, Topeka teen arrested on human trafficking count

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 51-year-old Osawatomie man is in the Shawnee County Jail on Tuesday after his arrest in connection with human trafficking, authorities said.

The man, identified as David D. Spears, is facing two felony charges after traveling to Topeka to meet an underage female on Monday evening at a local motel, according to Deputy Abigail Christian of the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol received information on Sept. 29 from a “concerned citizen” regarding the possible human trafficking and sexual exploitation of a child, Christian said.

On Monday evening, Shawnee County sheriff’s detectives and Sheriff’s Office and multiple officers with the Kansas Highway Patrol apprehended a man later identified as Spears as he allegedly was attempting to meet up with a 17-year old girl at a local motel.

Christian said the female victim was placed into police protective custody.

Spears, meanwhile, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with aggravated human trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation of a child, both of which are felonies.

Additionally, a 17-year-old boy from Topeka also was arrested in connection with commercial sexual exploitation for transporting the victim.

The incident remains under investigation is ongoing.

