Advertisement

Osawatomie man, Topeka teen arrested on human trafficking count

David D. Spears, 51, of Osawatomie, was arrested Monday evening in connection with human trafficking in Topeka. A 17-year-old Topeka boy also was arrested in the same incident.
David D. Spears, 51, of Osawatomie, was arrested Monday evening in connection with human trafficking in Topeka. A 17-year-old Topeka boy also was arrested in the same incident.(Submitted)
By Phil Anderson and Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 51-year-old Osawatomie man is in the Shawnee County Jail on Tuesday after his arrest in connection with human trafficking, authorities said.

The man, identified as David D. Spears, is facing two felony charges after traveling to Topeka to meet an underage female on Monday evening at a local motel, according to Deputy Abigail Christian of the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol received information on Sept. 29 from a “concerned citizen” regarding the possible human trafficking and sexual exploitation of a child, Christian said.

On Monday evening, Shawnee County sheriff’s detectives and Sheriff’s Office and multiple officers with the Kansas Highway Patrol apprehended a man later identified as Spears as he allegedly was attempting to meet up with a 17-year old girl at a local motel.

Christian said the female victim was placed into police protective custody.

Spears, meanwhile, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with aggravated human trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation of a child, both of which are felonies.

Additionally, a 17-year-old boy from Topeka also was arrested in connection with commercial sexual exploitation for transporting the victim.

The incident remains under investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KDOT conducts maintenance on I-470/I-70 ramp in Topeka

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Topekans driving along I-470 and I-70 will run into construction on the intersection ramp in Topeka.

News

Midday in Kansas

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Midday in Kansas

News

Flint Hills Veterans Coalition holds annual Veterans Day Parade

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Flint Hills Veterans Coalition will hold its annual Veterans Day Parade.

News

Short Line Rail improvement projects come to Kansas

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly and the Kansas Department of Transportation announced that Kansas will be seeing a handful of short-line rail improvement projects

News

Stormont Vail holds flu shot clinics

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Stormont Vail Health is hosting its annual flu shot clinics.

Latest News

News

Halloween Events

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
With Halloween fast approaching, here is a list of COVID-19 friendly Halloween events!

News

Suspect search underway following aggravated assault in St. George

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chris Fisher
Officials in Pottawatomie County are searching for a man involved in a possible assault last week.

News

North Topeka house a total loss after early-morning fire

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
A two-story house at 1119 N.E. Monroe was ruled a total loss after an early-morning fire on Tuesday.

News

North Topeka house a total loss after early-morning fire on Tuesday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A two-story house at 1119 N.E. Monroe was ruled a total loss after an early-morning fire on Tuesday.

Forecast

Tuesday forecast: Warmer with less wind

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Warming temperatures through Wednesday