Advertisement

October marks Pedestrian Safety Month

(KJCT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation is urging drivers to be aware of pedestrians as October marks Pedestrian Safety Month.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says it is important for pedestrians, drivers and other road users to always remember that pedestrian safety is a two-way street. It said this is why it is participating in Pedestrian Safety Month in October, a traffic safety campaign created by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“Through the IKE transportation program, we are committed to making continued investments in sidewalks and safe crossings in communities, on the state highway system, trail networks and shared-use paths,” KDOT Secretary Julie Lorenz said.

According to KDOT, in 2018, there were 6,283 pedestrians killed in traffic crashes in the U.S., which is 17% of all traffic fatalities. It said this is equal to a traffic-related pedestrian death every one hour and 24 minutes.

KDOT said between 2008 and 2018, the state saw a 53% increase in pedestrian fatalities. It said advancements in vehicle safety have increased survivability for occupants of vehicles in crashes, however, pedestrians are still vulnerable.

“KDOT’s top priority is safety, and I am worried to see the number of fatal crashes increase,” said Secretary Lorenz. “We all have a role to play, and I urge everyone, whether you’re a pedestrian or a motorist, to look out for one another, stay alert, avoid distractions and follow the rules of the road.”

For more information on roadway safety, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KDA looks to adopt animal health regulations

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Agriculture has scheduled a hearing for the proposed adoption of animal health regulations.

News

Kansas to be second worst represented state on Election Day

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A recent study shows that Kansas will be the second-worst represented state on Election Day.

News

13 News at Six

Updated: 24 minutes ago
13 News at Six

News

USDA Secretary Perdue makes special announcement benefitting K-State

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue is set to make an announcement on Wednesday regarding distance learning and telemedicine grants.

Latest News

News

Washburn Tech making changes to combat decreased enrollment

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
Washburn Technical Institute’s full-time student enrollment has decreased 24% in the last past year, ranking the biggest drop among the state’s higher education institutions.

News

Washburn Technical Institute

Updated: 1 hour ago
Washburn Technical Institute has seen decreased numbers in full time students over the past 5 years.

News

AG asks entertainment guilds for help reducing youth tobacco exposure

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Attorney General Derek Schmidt is asking entertainment guilds to help reduce the risk of exposure to tobacco imagery.

News

KC couple sentenced in a Mexican meth conspiracy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Kansas City, Kan., couple has been sentenced following the discovery of a methamphetamine drug ring.

News

Chandler asks judge to remove appointed lawyers in peding murder re-trial

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Fry
Dana Lynn Chandler, who is facing the re-trial in the 2002 shooting deaths of her former husband and his fiancee, wants the stand-by attorneys aiding her legal defense to be removed from the case, Chandler said in a court motion.

News

Gov. Kelly visits Flint Hills Trail in Osawatomie

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly will travel to Osawatomie on Wednesday to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Flint Hills Trail.