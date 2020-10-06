TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation is urging drivers to be aware of pedestrians as October marks Pedestrian Safety Month.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says it is important for pedestrians, drivers and other road users to always remember that pedestrian safety is a two-way street. It said this is why it is participating in Pedestrian Safety Month in October, a traffic safety campaign created by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“Through the IKE transportation program, we are committed to making continued investments in sidewalks and safe crossings in communities, on the state highway system, trail networks and shared-use paths,” KDOT Secretary Julie Lorenz said.

According to KDOT, in 2018, there were 6,283 pedestrians killed in traffic crashes in the U.S., which is 17% of all traffic fatalities. It said this is equal to a traffic-related pedestrian death every one hour and 24 minutes.

KDOT said between 2008 and 2018, the state saw a 53% increase in pedestrian fatalities. It said advancements in vehicle safety have increased survivability for occupants of vehicles in crashes, however, pedestrians are still vulnerable.

“KDOT’s top priority is safety, and I am worried to see the number of fatal crashes increase,” said Secretary Lorenz. “We all have a role to play, and I urge everyone, whether you’re a pedestrian or a motorist, to look out for one another, stay alert, avoid distractions and follow the rules of the road.”

For more information on roadway safety, click here.

