KS Supreme Court nominees sent to Gov. Kelly

(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A replacement for Justice Carol Beier’s Kansas Supreme Court seat will be selected soon.

Three potential justices have been nominated and sent to Governor Laura Kelly to choose from.

Kim Cudney is the 12th Judicial District’s Chief Judge, and has been presiding over Northern Kansas counties like Washington Co. and Cloud Co. for 14 years.

Melissa Stanridge has spent the last 12 years as a judge on the Kansas Court of Appeals.

Kristen Wheeler began her tenure as a law clerk for US District Judge Thomas Marten in 2018, after working as a private practice lawyer.

Kelly has 60 days to appoint a Justice to replace Beier, who retired on September 18.

