KS company pays over $3 million in back wages after missing payroll for COVID-19 testing employees

(KMVT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - A healthcare staffing company is facing serious backlash after missing payroll for employees that conduct COVID-19 tests.

The U.S. Department of Labor says Favorite Healthcare Staffing Inc. in Overland Park has paid over $3 million in back wages to 1,677 employees that were hired to conduct COVID-19 testing in Orlando, Flo., under terms of an agreement with its Wage and Hour Division.

WHD said its investigators determined Favorite Healthcare Staffing Inc. missed a handful of payroll payments to workers in June and July of 2020 which violated the Fair Labor Standards Act’s minimum wage and overtime requirements.

“The Wage and Hour Division works to ensure employers in all industries comply with federal law so that every employee receives the wages they have rightfully earned,” said Wage and Hour District Director Reed Trone in Kansas City, Kansas. “Employers must understand their responsibility to accurately and timely pay employees. We encourage employers to use the wide variety of compliance tools we offer to explain those requirements and to contact us for guidance.”

The DOL said Favorite Healthcare Staffing Inc. provides placement of healthcare workers for allied health, contract, travel and permanent placement opportunities nationwide.

The Department said it offers various resources to ensure employers have the tools needed to understand their responsibilities and to comply with federal law, like online videos and confidential calls to local WHD offices.

For more information on the FSLA and other laws enforced by the WHD, click here.

