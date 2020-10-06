“Keep Kansas Great” bus stops in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The “Keep Kansas Great” bus tour stopped in Topeka Tuesday morning.

The tour, which began Saturday, includes Republican lawmakers and candidates, including state Treasurer and District Two candidate Jake LaTurner, First District Congressman and Senate candidate Dr. Roger Marshall, former Governor Jeff Colyer and Secretary of State Scott Schwab.

Candidates discussed issues including the coronavirus pandemic and mail-in voting.

LaTurner faces Democrat Topeka Mayor Michelle De la Isla on the November ballot, while Marshall is running against Democratic State Senator Dr. Barbara Bollier.

The GOP bus tour concludes Wednesday in Overland Park.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.