KDOT conducts maintenance on I-470/I-70 ramp in Topeka

((MGN Image))
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans driving along I-470 and I-70 will run into construction on the intersection ramp in Topeka.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says it will be conducting maintenance work on the westbound I-470 ramp to westbound I-70 in Topeka on Thursday, Oct. 8. It said the inside lane of westbound I-470 and the ramp is expected to be closed for one hour between 9 and 11 a.m.

According to KDOT, traffic will be directed to the westbound lane of I-470 to the eastbound I-70 ramp, then use the Wanamaker and I-70 interchange to return to westbound I-70.

KDOT said it is urging all drivers to be alert and obey warning signs when approaching and driving through a work zone. For more information on KDOT construction projects, click here.

The detour on I-470 and I-70.
The detour on I-470 and I-70.(KDOT)

