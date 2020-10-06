KDOT conducts maintenance on I-470/I-70 ramp in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans driving along I-470 and I-70 will run into construction on the intersection ramp in Topeka.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says it will be conducting maintenance work on the westbound I-470 ramp to westbound I-70 in Topeka on Thursday, Oct. 8. It said the inside lane of westbound I-470 and the ramp is expected to be closed for one hour between 9 and 11 a.m.

According to KDOT, traffic will be directed to the westbound lane of I-470 to the eastbound I-70 ramp, then use the Wanamaker and I-70 interchange to return to westbound I-70.

KDOT said it is urging all drivers to be alert and obey warning signs when approaching and driving through a work zone. For more information on KDOT construction projects, click here.

The detour on I-470 and I-70. (KDOT)

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.