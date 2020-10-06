KDA looks to adopt animal health regulations

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Agriculture has scheduled a hearing for the proposed adoption of animal health regulations.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture says it will be hosting a hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 10 a.m., to consider the adoption of proposed animal health regulations. It said the hearing will be held over a phone conference with the opportunity for written or oral public comments.

The KDA said a new proposed regulation, K.A.R. 9-2-35, would establish interstate entry requirements for sexually intact cattle or bison from Designated Surveillance Areas into Kansas. It said the other regulation, K.A.R. 9-3-9, would remove negative brucellosis testing requirements for imported adult domesticated cervids and expands the import requirement of cervids to include reindeer and caribou.

A copy of the proposed regulations can be found here.

The KDA said those interested may present verbal comments via telephone or submit written comments on the public comment website before the hearing or sent to the KDA at 1320 Research Park Dr. in Manhattan.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.