KCC promotes new K-12 data analysis program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Corporation Commission is celebrating Energy Efficiency Day by promoting a new K-12 data analysis program to help schools lower energy costs.

The Kansas Corporation Commission says Wednesday, Oct. 7 is Kansas Energy Efficiency Day. It said Governor Laura Kelly signed a proclamation joining hundreds of state and local governments on the national day of awareness benefitting energy efficiency.

The KCC said in conjunction with Energy Efficiency Day, it is promoting a new K-12 education program teaching students necessary data collecting and analytical skills to help schools lower energy costs.

According to the KCC, nationwide, schools are spending billions on energy each year. It said it is the second-largest budget item after personnel costs.

The KCC said the new K-12 Benchmarking program offers teachers an all-inclusive energy efficiency curriculum including professional equipment and guidance from energy experts, all free to the school. It said the curriculum meets Next Generation Science Standards and can be adapted for students of various grade levels.

The KCC said it is partnering with Kansas State University Engineering Extension to implement the program. It said the program is provided by a U.S. Department of Energy grant.

According to the KCC, participating schools will form an energy team to benchmark and understand the school’s energy use. It said the next step is to conduct an energy efficiency treasure hunt using professional energy auditing equipment to look for ways to reduce energy loss and save money. It said those findings lead to an energy efficiency campaign within the school followed by measuring cost reductions.

More information on the program is available here.

