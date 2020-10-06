KC couple sentenced in a Mexican meth conspiracy

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City, Kan., couple has been sentenced following the discovery of a methamphetamine drug ring.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said a married couple was sentenced to prison on Tuesday for being part of a drug ring distributing methamphetamine from Mexico in the Kansas City metro area.

According to McAllister, Marlon Gutierrez, 41, of Kansas City, was sentenced to 260 months and his wife, Karen Ortega, 43, of Kansas City was sentenced to 168 months in prison.

McAllister said previously, codefendant Edelfonso Gonzalez-Gonzalez was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

According to McAllister, Gutierrez and Ortega both pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

In their pleas, McAllister said the couple admitted to renting a house from the codefendant in the 3000 block of N 34th St. in Kansa City. He said they lived there with Ortega’s children who are minors.

According to McAllister, a condition for renting the house was to monitor the property including a detached garage where the traffickers stored narcotics. He said Gutierrez, who was a drug courier for Gonzalez-Gonzalez, had a key to the garage. He said when investigators searched the residence, the found around 20 pounds of meth, 1.8 pounds of heroin and over $230,000 in cash.

McAllister said in Ortega’s plea, she admitted that federal investigators had her under surveillance when she met another conspirator in the parking lot of a Walmart at 10824 Parallel Parkway and sold almost two pounds of meth for $4,500.

McAllister said he is grateful for the work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Assistant U.S. Attorney Terra Morehead and Assistant U.S. Attorney Sheri Catania on the case.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.