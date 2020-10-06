Kansas to be second worst represented state on Election Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent study shows that Kansas will be the second-worst represented state on Election Day.

A recent study by WalletHub.com of its National Voter Registration Index shows that very different demographic groups support Donald Trump and Joe Biden. It said with its Index it found the States with the Best & Worst Representation on Election Day.

WalletHub said to determine results, it compared the distribution of votes to the distribution of electorates by key demographic characteristics like race, age and gender.

In Kansas, the study showed that representation is as follows:

Overall Representation - 82.35%

Racial Representation - 67.93%

Age Representation - 85.24%

Gender Representation - 93.88%

To compare, the state with the best representation is Maryland, with overall representation of 94.56%, racial representation of 93.60%, age representation of 92.97% and gender representation of 97.11%.

The study shows that the state with the worst representation is South Dakota with overall representation of 78.87%, racial representation of 59.83%, age representation of 81.49% and gender representation of 95.30%.

The study also showed that in 2016, which is the year with the most recent data available, shows that while females were 52% of the population, they were also 53% of voters. It showed that those working in the private industry made up over 75% of the population and 73% of voters. It showed that those making $20,000 to $49,999 made up 25% of the population and 21% of voters. It showed that married couples made up 52% of the population and 58% of voters.

For more information on voting demographics, or to see where other states fall, click here.

