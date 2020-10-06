Advertisement

Kansas to be second worst represented state on Election Day

.
.(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent study shows that Kansas will be the second-worst represented state on Election Day.

A recent study by WalletHub.com of its National Voter Registration Index shows that very different demographic groups support Donald Trump and Joe Biden. It said with its Index it found the States with the Best & Worst Representation on Election Day.

WalletHub said to determine results, it compared the distribution of votes to the distribution of electorates by key demographic characteristics like race, age and gender.

In Kansas, the study showed that representation is as follows:

  • Overall Representation - 82.35%
  • Racial Representation - 67.93%
  • Age Representation - 85.24%
  • Gender Representation - 93.88%

To compare, the state with the best representation is Maryland, with overall representation of 94.56%, racial representation of 93.60%, age representation of 92.97% and gender representation of 97.11%.

The study shows that the state with the worst representation is South Dakota with overall representation of 78.87%, racial representation of 59.83%, age representation of 81.49% and gender representation of 95.30%.

The study also showed that in 2016, which is the year with the most recent data available, shows that while females were 52% of the population, they were also 53% of voters. It showed that those working in the private industry made up over 75% of the population and 73% of voters. It showed that those making $20,000 to $49,999 made up 25% of the population and 21% of voters. It showed that married couples made up 52% of the population and 58% of voters.

For more information on voting demographics, or to see where other states fall, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KDA looks to adopt animal health regulations

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Agriculture has scheduled a hearing for the proposed adoption of animal health regulations.

News

13 News at Six

Updated: 24 minutes ago
13 News at Six

News

USDA Secretary Perdue makes special announcement benefitting K-State

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue is set to make an announcement on Wednesday regarding distance learning and telemedicine grants.

News

October marks Pedestrian Safety Month

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Transportation is urging drivers to be aware of pedestrians as October marks Pedestrian Safety Month.

Latest News

News

Washburn Tech making changes to combat decreased enrollment

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
Washburn Technical Institute’s full-time student enrollment has decreased 24% in the last past year, ranking the biggest drop among the state’s higher education institutions.

News

Washburn Technical Institute

Updated: 1 hour ago
Washburn Technical Institute has seen decreased numbers in full time students over the past 5 years.

News

AG asks entertainment guilds for help reducing youth tobacco exposure

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Attorney General Derek Schmidt is asking entertainment guilds to help reduce the risk of exposure to tobacco imagery.

News

KC couple sentenced in a Mexican meth conspiracy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Kansas City, Kan., couple has been sentenced following the discovery of a methamphetamine drug ring.

News

Chandler asks judge to remove appointed lawyers in peding murder re-trial

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Fry
Dana Lynn Chandler, who is facing the re-trial in the 2002 shooting deaths of her former husband and his fiancee, wants the stand-by attorneys aiding her legal defense to be removed from the case, Chandler said in a court motion.

News

Gov. Kelly visits Flint Hills Trail in Osawatomie

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly will travel to Osawatomie on Wednesday to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Flint Hills Trail.