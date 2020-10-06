Advertisement

Independence man charged for possession of meth, marijuana

(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Independence man has bee charged for possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says Codaniel Jones, 39, of Independence, Kan., is charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, one count of possession of methamphetamine and one count of possession of marijuana. He said the crimes are alleged to have happened on March 21, in Montgomery Co.

According to McAllister, if convicted, Jones could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on the firearm charge and up to a year and a fine of up to $1,000 on the drug counts.

McAllister said he is grateful for the work of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Assistant U.S. Attorney Molly Gordon on the case.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KCC promotes new K-12 data analysis program

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Corporation Commission is celebrating Energy Efficiency Day by promoting a new K-12 data analysis program to help schools lower energy costs.

News

Training in Fort Riley creates heavy explosion noise

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Riley County Police Department is trying to put residents at ease as Fort Riley training creates heavy explosive noises.

News

SNSO creates new civilian motorized posse

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is deploying a new civilian motorized posse for its Civilian Search and Rescue initiative.

News

Postman charged for delaying mail

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
An Emporia postman has been charged for delaying mail.

Latest News

News

Auto Dealership manager charged for stealing from job

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The former manager of an auto dealership has been charged for stealing from her job.

News

Rent Zero Kansas demands Commissioners address growing eviction cliff

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Kansas tenants group is demanding that County Commissioners around Kansas address the growing eviction cliff.

News

KDOT conducts maintenance on I-470/I-70 ramp in Topeka

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Topekans driving along I-470 and I-70 will run into construction on the intersection ramp in Topeka.

News

Flint Hills Veterans Coalition holds annual Veterans Day Parade

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Flint Hills Veterans Coalition will hold its annual Veterans Day Parade.

News

Short Line Rail improvement projects come to Kansas

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly and the Kansas Department of Transportation announced that Kansas will be seeing a handful of short-line rail improvement projects

News

Stormont Vail holds flu shot clinics

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Stormont Vail Health is hosting its annual flu shot clinics.