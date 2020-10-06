Independence man charged for possession of meth, marijuana

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Independence man has bee charged for possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says Codaniel Jones, 39, of Independence, Kan., is charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, one count of possession of methamphetamine and one count of possession of marijuana. He said the crimes are alleged to have happened on March 21, in Montgomery Co.

According to McAllister, if convicted, Jones could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on the firearm charge and up to a year and a fine of up to $1,000 on the drug counts.

McAllister said he is grateful for the work of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Assistant U.S. Attorney Molly Gordon on the case.

