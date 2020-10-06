Halloween Events
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With Halloween fast approaching, here is a list of COVID-19 friendly Halloween events!
- Gary’s Fall Festival - Sept. 19 - Oct. 31, Gary’s Berries
- Gary’s Berries' pumpkin patch and fall festival is open at 5991 17th St., Grantville. Tickets can be purchased online.
- Ward Meade Garden Glow - Oct. 2 - 11, 7 - 10 p.m., Old Prarie Town at Ward Meade Historic Site and Botanical Garden
- Patterned after the Tulips at Twilight event, Garden Glow features lighted displays and larger than life flowers at 124 NW Fillmore St. Admission is $5 per person.
- Corner of Horror Haunted House - Tuesdays and Wednesdays in October, 8 - 11 p.m.
- Corner of Horror will host its haunted house at 2301 SE Indiana St. Admission is $3.
- Trunk or Treat Cruise-In - Friday, Oct. 16, 5 - 9 p.m., Charlie’s Thrift Venture
- Charlie’s Thrift Venture will be hosting a Trunk or Treat Cruise-In at 5319 SW Topeka Blvd. There will be free chili and frozen daiquiris available.
- Boo at the Zoo - Saturday, Oct. 17, 24 and 31, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Topeka Zoo
- The Topeka Zoo will be hosting Boo at the Zoo at 635 SW Gage Blvd. It said masks will be required as well as time slot tickets which can be purchased online.
- Trunk or Treat - Sunday, Oct. 25, 5 - 7 p.m., LEAP
- LEAP will be hosting a trunk or treat at 2925 SW 27th St.
- Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat - Friday, Oct. 30, 5 - 7 p.m., Stormont Vail Events Center
- The Stormont Vail Events Center will be hosting a drive-thru trunk or treat at 1 Expocentre Dr.
- Trunk or Treat - Friday, Oct. 30, 6 - 7 p.m., Susanna Wesley United Methodist Church
- Susanna Wesley will be hosting a trunk or treat at 7433 SW 29th St.
- 5th Annual Trunk or Treat Drive-Thru - Saturday, Oct. 31, 5 - 7 p.m., Hummer Sports Park Parking Lot
- The Topeka Police Department, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Topeka Fire Department, Kansas Highway Patrol and AMR will be hosting the 5th Annual Trunk or Treat Drive-Thru at Hummer Sports Park at 2751 SW East Circle Dr. The organizations say to enter from SW 3rd St. onto center building Dr. and Tuffy Kellogg Dr.
- Soldier Township Fire Department Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat - Saturday, Oct. 31, 5 - 7 p.m., Seaman High School Parking Lot
- The Soldier Township Fire Department will host a Trunk or Treat Drive-Thru at Seaman High School, 4850 NW Rochester Rd.
- Trunk or Treat - Saturday, Oct. 31, 10 a.m., The Milestone Market
- The Milestone Market will be hosting a trunk or treat at 3935 NW 35th St. It said there will be prizes for the best costumes.
- Trunk or Treat - Saturday, Oct. 31, 1 - 3 p.m., Vision Bank
- Vision Bank will be hosting a trunk or treat at 3031 SW Wanamaker Rd.
- Bonkers Spooktacular Halloween Party - Saturday, Oct. 31, 5 - 8 p.m., Bonkers Topeka
- Bonkers Topeka will be hosting a Spooktacular Halloween Party at 5515 SW 21st St. It said tickets are $10 per person and includes two slices of pizza, a medium soft drink, a trip through the Bonkers Pumpkin Patch, a tour of the Not-So-Spooky Room and $5 Play Card for games. It said all guests will enjoy the free treats stations throughout the venue as well. Tickets can be purchased online.
Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.