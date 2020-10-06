Advertisement

Gov. Kelly visits Flint Hills Trail in Osawatomie

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly will travel to Osawatomie on Wednesday to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Flint Hills Trail.

Governor Laura Kelly says she will visit Mile Zero of the Flint Hills Trail in Osawatomie on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 10 a.m. to celebrate the ribbon-cutting for a new section of the Flint Hills Trail.

Gov. Kelly said she will be joined by Mayor Mark Govea, Secretary David Toland, Secretary Brad Loveless, Miami County Commissioner George Pretz and Vice President of Kanza Rails-Trails Conservancy Doug Walker.

