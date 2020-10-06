Geary Co. District Magistrate Judge sets retirement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Geary County District Magistrate Judge Charles Zimmerman will retire in January 2021.

Kansas Courts says District Magistrate Judge Charles Zimmerman of Geary County will retire on Jan. 11, 2021, after serving Kansas for 14 years.

According to the Court, before becoming a judge, Zimmerman was a city attorney for Junction City for almost two decades and a U.S. Army judge advocate for 20 years.

“After a full career of practicing public law, I wanted the opportunity to continue to serve, and becoming a magistrate judge was the ideal way to do so,” Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman said he finds it rewarding to be a judge due to the ability to help solve problems, but there are some lifestyle limitations because judges are required to stay impartial.

“Your charity work is limited to donating rather than being active in fundraising,” Zimmerman said, “and personal relationships are somewhat curtailed.”

Zimmerman also said he has supported judicial branch efforts to secure more state funding to increase the salaries of court employees.

“I wish people knew how poorly our administrative staff is paid. They do numerous, difficult tasks and receive grossly inadequate compensation,” Zimmerman said.

According to the Court, Zimmerman earned his bachelor’s degree from Bucknell University in 1964 and a law degree from Rutgers University in 1967.

The Court said district magistrate judges in the 8th Judicial District are appointed based on a merit selection process. It said state statute mandates a nominating commission to accept nominations, interview nominees and appoint a replacement. It said after serving one year in office, the new magistrate judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. It said if retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.

