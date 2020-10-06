Advertisement

Geary Co. District Magistrate Judge sets retirement

(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Geary County District Magistrate Judge Charles Zimmerman will retire in January 2021.

Kansas Courts says District Magistrate Judge Charles Zimmerman of Geary County will retire on Jan. 11, 2021, after serving Kansas for 14 years.

According to the Court, before becoming a judge, Zimmerman was a city attorney for Junction City for almost two decades and a U.S. Army judge advocate for 20 years.

“After a full career of practicing public law, I wanted the opportunity to continue to serve, and becoming a magistrate judge was the ideal way to do so,” Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman said he finds it rewarding to be a judge due to the ability to help solve problems, but there are some lifestyle limitations because judges are required to stay impartial.

“Your charity work is limited to donating rather than being active in fundraising,” Zimmerman said, “and personal relationships are somewhat curtailed.”

Zimmerman also said he has supported judicial branch efforts to secure more state funding to increase the salaries of court employees.

“I wish people knew how poorly our administrative staff is paid. They do numerous, difficult tasks and receive grossly inadequate compensation,” Zimmerman said.

According to the Court, Zimmerman earned his bachelor’s degree from Bucknell University in 1964 and a law degree from Rutgers University in 1967.

The Court said district magistrate judges in the 8th Judicial District are appointed based on a merit selection process. It said state statute mandates a nominating commission to accept nominations, interview nominees and appoint a replacement. It said after serving one year in office, the new magistrate judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. It said if retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KC couple sentenced in a Mexican meth conspiracy

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Kansas City, Kan., couple has been sentenced following the discovery of a methamphetamine drug ring.

News

Chandler asks judge to remove appointed lawyers in peding murder re-trial

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Steve Fry
Dana Lynn Chandler, who is facing the re-trial in the 2002 shooting deaths of her former husband and his fiancee, wants the stand-by attorneys aiding her legal defense to be removed from the case, Chandler said in a court motion.

News

Gov. Kelly visits Flint Hills Trail in Osawatomie

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly will travel to Osawatomie on Wednesday to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Flint Hills Trail.

News

KS company pays over $3 million in back wages after missing payroll for COVID-19 testing employees

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A healthcare staffing company is facing serious backlash after missing payroll for employees that conduct COVID-19 tests.

Latest News

News

Independence man charged for possession of meth, marijuana

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
An Independence man has bee charged for possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.

News

KCC promotes new K-12 data analysis program

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Corporation Commission is celebrating Energy Efficiency Day by promoting a new K-12 data analysis program to help schools lower energy costs.

News

Training in Fort Riley creates heavy explosion noise

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Riley County Police Department is trying to put residents at ease as Fort Riley training creates heavy explosive noises.

News

SNSO creates new civilian motorized posse

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is deploying a new civilian motorized posse for its Civilian Search and Rescue initiative.

News

USPS employee charged for delaying mail

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
An Emporia postman has been charged for delaying mail.

News

Auto Dealership manager charged for stealing from job

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The former manager of an auto dealership has been charged for stealing from her job.