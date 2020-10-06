Flint Hills Veterans Coalition holds annual Veterans Day Parade

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Flint Hills Veterans Coalition will hold its annual Veterans Day Parade.

The Flint Hills Veterans Coalition says it will hold its annual Veterans Day Parade with added health and safety measures in place due to COVID-19. It said it will still be hosting its indoor ceremony as well.

According to the Coalition, this year’s theme is the 70th Anniversary of the Korean War Conflict - “You are not Forgotten.”

FHVC said the parade begins at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 3rd St. and Poyntz Ave. in front of the mall and will run west to about 14th St. It said the reviewing stand will be in front of City Hall at 1101 Poyntz Ave.

