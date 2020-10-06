City of Topeka names new Chief of Prosecution

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There’s a new face representing the City of Topeka in court.

LeTiffany Obozele has been hired as the new Chief of Prosecution.

“I am excited and grateful for the City of Topeka for selecting me to serve as the next Chief of Prosecution. I am looking forward to the opportunity to continue in public service and hit the ground running with the City of Topeka, Legal Department and Prosecution with my wonderful staff and all those that come into contact with our Department and the Court. I am enjoying learning all that this Department does for and with the City,” Obozele said.

Obozele has spent 8 years practicing in the state, serving as assistant district attorney in Sedgwick and Douglas Counties. and working in the Attorney General’s Office. City Manager Brent Trout praised Obozele’s experience practicing law in Kansas.

“The City of Topeka is excited to welcome LeTIffany to be the Chief of Prosecution. Her knowledge and experience working in Kansas as a prosecutor and in the Kansas Attorney Generals Office will give the City a strong foundation in the Prosecution Department,” City Manager Brent Trout said.

Obozele is also an adjunct professor at Washburn Law.

The City of Topeka says she started in September.

