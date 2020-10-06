Chiefs stay undefeated after beating Patriots 26-10

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The reigning Super Bowl champs move to 4-0 on the season after beating the New England Patriots 26-10.

The game was originally supposed to be played Sunday afternoon, but was pushed back after players on both teams — including Patriots' starting QB Cam Newton — tested positive for COVID-19.

The NFL rescheduled the game to Monday night after finding no additional positive tests.

The Chiefs got on the board first in the first quarter with two Harrison Butker field goals: one from 23-yards at the 10:11 mark, and the other from 39 yards with 17 seconds to go in the quarter.

The Patriots answered with one FG of their own in the second quarter, leaving the Chiefs with a 6-3 lead heading into halftime.

A TD from Tyreek Hill put the Chiefs up 13-3 with less than a minute to go in the third. The six-yard score gave Hill his fourth-consecutive game with a TD.

The Patriots opened the fourth quarter scoring their first touchdown of the game, pulling to within three of Kansas City.

A six-yard Patrick Mahomes to Mecole Hardman TD put the Chiefs ahead 19-10 after a missed extra point attempt with just under nine minutes to go in the game.

The next play, Tyrann Mathieu grabbed his first interception of the season and ran it back 25-yards to increase the Chiefs lead to 26-10.

Next up, the Chiefs take on the Raiders in Kansas City Sunday at 1:00 p.m. — their third game in ten days.

The red fireworks lit up the sky outside Arrowhead Stadium as the Chiefs scored their first touchdown against the Patriots. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/5an7dcs3ns — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) October 6, 2020

