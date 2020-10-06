Chiefs fans embrace changes to game day experience

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Game day at Arrowhead Stadium hung in the balance.

“It was absolutely terrifying." Chiefs fan Gene McClung said. "We thought we were going to end up losing this game this week. It’s just a real bummer because there’s not a whole of other options.”

The Kansas City Chiefs home game against New England narrowly didn’t happen.

“Man. Yesterday we were deciding what we were going to do because we have a pretty extensive tailgate." Chiefs fan Mike Stacks said. "We said Monday or Tuesday. It was kind of a 50/50 situation.”

Slowly, a new option arose.

“Oh, we were celebrating." Chiefs fan Mark Cook said. "It sucks we can’t come to the games. Love the atmosphere.”

Even for the fans that showed up to the game, there were countless differences to years past.

“The tailgating is a lot different." Chiefs fan Dan Joy said. "We usually have about 100, 150 people at our tailgates. The fan experience indoors is actually almost exclusive. It’s kind of nice because there’s no line at the bathrooms, there’s no line to get a beer, there’s no lines. It’s a trade off. It’s actually not bad.”

But Chiefs Kingdom would take on any opportunity to cheer on their team. Even if that means masks and social distancing.

“I feel really thankful that we can come to Chiefs games." Chiefs fan Dan Joy said. "I thought we were going to lose this.”

“Anytime you can see live football at this level, it’s a great day.” Stacks said.

