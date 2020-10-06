Advertisement

Auto Dealership manager charged for stealing from job

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - The former manager of an auto dealership has been charged for stealing from her job.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says Corrine N. Bowman, 41, of Medicine Lodge, has been charged with one count of bank fraud. He said the crimes are alleged to have happened from 2017 to 2019 in Medicine Lodge.

According to McAllister, the indictment alleges that Bowman, who was working for Bowe Chevrolet, used company funds to pay for expenses for her and her family.

McAllister said if convicted, Bowman could face up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million.

McAllister said he is grateful for the work of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Assistant U.S. Attorney Lanny Welch on the case.

