Amber Alert canceled for missing Georgia infant

Ten-month-old Jordan Ramsey was last seen on Oct. 6 in Coyners, Georgia.
Ten-month-old Jordan Ramsey was last seen on Oct. 6 in Coyners, Georgia.(Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COYNERS, Ga (Gray News) - The Amber Alert issued for 10-month-old Jordan Ramsey has been canceled.

No further details about the case have been provided at this time.

The alert was issued Tuesday afternoon after Jordan went missing on in Coyners, Georgia. It was canceled a few hours later.

Authorities were also looking for 32-year-old Brittany McCoy in connection to Jordan’s disappearance.

