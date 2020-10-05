Advertisement

Woman taken to hospital following I-70 collision in East Topeka

By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A pregnant woman was taken to a local hospital following a two-vehicle collision Monday morning on Interstate 70 in East Topeka, authorities said.

The collision was reported around 10:15 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-70 between the S.E. Rice Road and S.E. Carnahan Avenue exits.

Kansas Highway Patrol officials at the scene told 13 NEWS the collision occurred when a vehicle was attempting to change lanes because of road construction on I-70.

After the vehicles collided, one of the drivers heard a loud noise that he though came from gunfire. That driver continued westbound on I-70 and went to the Topeka Police Department at 320 S. Kansas Avenue.

The other vehicle, meanwhile, pulled over onto the off-ramp leading from I-70 to S.E. Carnahan.

A woman in that vehicle who is pregnant was transported to a Topeka hospital by American Medical Response ambulance.

Her condition wasn’t immediately avvailable.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

