Topeka police officer goes the second mile to help man experiencing plumbing problem

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are always on duty -- 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year -- and they never know where their next call might take them, or what they might be asked to do.

Take Topeka police officer Christian Harsha, for example.

Harsha, who is being honored this week in 13 NEWS' “Salute Our Heroes” feature, is in his sixth year as an officer with the Topeka Police Department, where he has always worked the night shift.

In June, he received a call from an 85-year-old man stating that he was in distress and needed help.

“He said he had women up to water pouring through his ceiling,” Harsha recalled recently. “It was actually pouring through his light fixture right in the middle of his room.”

Harsha went upstairs and found the problem.

“He had a supply line to his toilet that had just busted at the plastic joint,” Harsha said.

At that point, Harsha went the second mile to see what he could do to help the man.

“I got on my phone,” he said. “I saw that part was at Walmart in North Topeka. I thought, ‘Well, I’m not doing anything. I’m perfectly capable of going up there,’ so I went up there.”

It helped that Harsha knew some of the Walmart employees from taking calls at that location.

He noted Walmart, which typically was open 24 hours a day, was closed at night during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

"But they had great staff working that night, and they allowed me to purchase this line that he needed, so I got back to his house with the line and we put it on the toilet and was able to get it screwed in on both ends.

“When we turned the water back on, no leak.”

Helping the man was all in a day’s work for Harsha.

“It fixed his problem,” he said. “It was a pretty undesirable situation that I was provided an opportunity to make better for him, so it all worked out, I guess.”

It’s been a challenging year, what with the coronavirus and civil unrest, and yet Harsha says the Topeka community has been very supportive of police.

“We have more community support than what meets the eye,” he says.

While Harsha is grateful he was able to help the man, he said he isn’t about to change careers from being a police officer to becoming a plumber any time soon.

“Probably not at this time,” he said with a smile. “I’m more of a car enthusiast, but I knew that those kind of skills helped me confidently handle that situation.”

