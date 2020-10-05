Stormont Vail partnering with Children’s Discovery Center to provide childcare for frontline workers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health and the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center announced a new partnership that will get kids back inside the museum building, which has been closed since March.

Stormont Vail will be renting the building on weekdays beginning October 8 to provide free childcare to Stormont Vail employees.

This partnership gets children in the building again, joyfully playing, learning, and having fun," said Dene' Mosier, president/CEO, Discovery Center. “As health care workers care for us, we will provide the perfect place for their children by providing a safe and enriching place for playful learning. In this building, every experience is designed to help young learners thrive. While we continue to work towards reopening our indoor space safely to the public, we are excited Stormont Vail can offer this safe experience for a consistent group of children of their staff.”

The museum’s outdoor area is open to the public for timed, ticketed entry seven days a week.

