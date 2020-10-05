Advertisement

Shawnee Co. Commissioners award nearly $800,000 in Coronavirus Relief Funds to Community Based Programs

From L-R Shawnee Co. Commissioners Kevin Cook, Bill Riphahn and Aaron Mays at their meeting on Monday, October 5, 2020.
From L-R Shawnee Co. Commissioners Kevin Cook, Bill Riphahn and Aaron Mays at their meeting on Monday, October 5, 2020.(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 17 organizations in Shawnee County that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic will receive some financial assistance.

At their Monday meeting, Shawnee Co. Commissioners unanimously approved the recommendations of the county’s SPARK committee to award $790,080 to community based programs including private schools and non-profits in Coronavirus Relief Funds.

This is the second round of awards from the SPARK Committee and the same criteria used for the first recipients was used to award the new ones.

“The Shawnee County SPARK Committee evaluated all the applications received between September 9th through September 25th using the same process that was used during the previous allocation period and after much deliberation they were able to come down to the award allocation for this group of community-based programs,” said Jennifer Sauer, the county’s Deputy Financial Administrator.

Additionally, $181,205 was awarded to six taxing authorities.

Distributions for the awards started Monday.

A list of recipients can be found here on page 27.

