Man arrested on arson count after residents escape downtown Topeka apartment fire early Sunday

James M. Burdge, 57, was arrested in connection with aggravated arson following an intentionally set fire early Sunday at the Santa Fe Apartments in downtown Topeka, authorities said.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was arrested in connection with an intentionally set fire early Sunday at a downtown Topeka apartment building, authorities said.

The arrested man was identified as James M. Burdge, 57, who was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with aggravated arson in connection with the fire.

Crews were sent around 1:30 a.m. Sunday to the Santa Fe Apartments at 600 S.E. Madison.

According to Topeka Fire Marshal Todd Harrison, first-arriving crews found heavy smoke in the second-floor hallway.

Harrison said the fire was contain the hallway where it started. He said the on-site property manager was able to extinguish the blaze.

Topeka Fire Department crews made sure the fire was out before ventilating the building of smoke.

Investigators from the Kansas State Fire Marshals Office responded to the scene to help determine the cause of the blaze.

A preliminary investigation indicated the door to an apartment unit was set on fire.

The estimated loss was listed at $2,650. Of that amount, $2,500 was to the building with another $150 to its contents.

Harrison said working smoke detectors were found in the apartment building.

