Prairie Glass Studio find challenges moving out Thatcher building

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One of the three downtown Topeka businesses located in the Thatcher building are in the process of moving out.

The owner of Prairie Glass Studio says it’s a challenge to move out the Thatcher building, but they say the community has helped make the transition a little easier.

“It was like oh my goodness, didn’t see this coming. It took me awhile to wrap my head around it and to embrace it,” Kymberly Ledbetter, owner of Prairie Glass Studio said.

Prairie Glass Studio has called the Thatcher building their home for eight years.

Kymberly Ledbetter says relocating her business has brought on many challenges.

“I didn’t want to move," Ledbetter emphasized. “This was going to be the place until I decided to retire. We transformed this space. That’s been part of the challenge is trying to find somewhere else.”

"COVID has really affected our business, we’re down 50 percent, so not having anything extra to move with is also mixing us up,” Ledbetter added.

Ledbetter says moving all of the fragile pieces is the bigger challenge.

“The challenge is going to be just the physical moving of all of this, so to move all the full sheets of glass is going to be a trick," Ledbetter explained. "It’s fragile, it can break, it’s challenging. You need a lot of boxes and packing supplies and things like that, so it’s a hurdle.”

We’re still trying to run a business here," Ledbetter added. "We had a big pre-sale, so we’re still trying to fill those, but we’re really trying to get it all done in the next week before we move.”

But, Ledbetter says the community is being supportive throughout the transition.

“People have been bringing in boxes, and packing tape and, packing, and all that stuff," she said. They’ve been volunteering. I’m really surprised at how much support the community has after they heard about it."

"So, it’s been a very humbling experience. It’s made it a lot easier than I thought it was going to be,” Ledbetter said.

Kymberly Ledbetter also says there is no written agreement on when to move out the Thatcher building, but she plans to move out by the end of October.

Prairie Glass Studio will be moving into the Gem building located at 10th and Topeka Blvd.

