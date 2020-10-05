Advertisement

Monday forecast: A warm and dry week ahead

Next chance of rain may be next Monday night
By Doug Meyers
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:00 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures are heating back up this week as it continues to stay dry with sunny skies. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s and lows (after this morning) mainly in the 50s. Certainly feeling more like September rather than October and warmer than what’s its been recently. Normal low and high this time of year is 48° and 72° respectively.

As the dry conditions continue be mindful of the fire danger especially on the days we’ll have strong winds including today. Rain will continue to be hard to come by until early next week. Models are hinting at Monday night into Tuesday morning of next week being the first opportunity for rain in northeast Kansas.

8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast(WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s-mid 80s. Winds S 15-25, gusting up to 35 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the low-mid 50s. Winds S/W 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 80s. Winds NW/W 5-10 mph.

Wednesday is looking to be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid-upper 80s before cooling back down more in the low-mid 80s for Thursday and Friday.

The 80s continue over the weekend with sunny skies and winds increasing through the weekend as well. Sunday and Monday are looking to be windy in advance of a storm system that will bring the next chance of rain Monday night.

Taking Action:

While the vegetation is not critically dry the combination of strong winds, warm temperatures and somewhat low relative humidity (around 40-45%) would lead to an elevated fire danger. Just use caution.

