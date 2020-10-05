Man charged in Marshall County murder waives preliminary hearing

M,ARYSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - One of two men charged with murder in the January death of an elderly Vermillion man whose body was found in his burned-out home waived his preliminary hearing last week, according to KMZA Radio.

The man, Jefferson Goad, of Waverly, was bound over for arraignment in connection with first-degree murder, along with five other counts, the radio station reported.

Arraignment for Goad is set for Nov. 17 in Marshall County District Court in Marysville.

According to KMZA, Goad and Jeremy Penix II, of Melvern, are charged in the death of 83-year-old Donald McLaughlin, whose body was found inside his residence after a Jan. 24 fire and explosion.

In addition to the first-degree murder count, both Goad and Penix are charged with conspiracy; aggravated robbery; aggravated burglary; arson; and interference with law enforcement, according to KMZA.

Goad was 47 and Penix was 18 when charges were filed in March.

According to KMZA, the preliminary hearing for Penix was continued to Oct. 30 after one witness testified this past week. Several other witnesses also are expected to testify.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.