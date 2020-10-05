Advertisement

KDOT guardrail work set for Tuesday at I-70 75 Highway interchange

By Shawn Wheat
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation announced there will be some delays at the I-70 and 75 Highway interchange on Tuesday due to road work.

KDOT will be doing guardrail repair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6, weather permitting.

“The work on the guardrail will take place on the left shoulder and on the right of way area off the road. No lanes will be reduced, but maintenance vehicles and personnel will be in the area and motorists are encouraged to use extra caution,” KDOT said in a news release.

You can find a list of roadwork projects going on right now at KanDrive.org

