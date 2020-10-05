Advertisement

Kansas reports nearly 1,600 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, 8 new deaths

(KWCH)
By Angela Smith
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 1,597 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday bringing the total to 62,708.

The state also reported eight new deaths and 50 new hospitalizations. To date, 706 Kansans have died COVID-19-related deaths while 3,036 of 37,891 have been hospitalized with the virus.

The rate of tests coming back positive in Kansas now sits at 7.2%, according to data on the KDHE website.

Governor Laura Kelly will hold a press conference at 4 p.m. to give an update on Kansas' response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

