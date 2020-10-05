Advertisement

Judge to decide whether teen to face murder, shooting charges as adult or juvenile

(AP)
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee County District Court judge will decide in January whether a teen will face charges as an adult or a juvenile in the shooting death of one man and the wounding of four other people, the judge told the teen during a hearing on Monday.

At this point, Javon Amond Smith, 19, of Topeka, is charged as a juvenile with alternative counts of premeditated first-degree murder and felony first-degree murder, four counts of aggravated battery, and two counts of criminal discharge of a firearm, according to court records.

The charges were filed on October 1, 2020, but the offenses occurred on March 4, 2017, when Smith was 15 years and 10 months old.

Smith appeared before District Court Judge Darian Dernovish via a zoom hearing on Monday afternoon rather than in the juvenile division courtroom of the Shawnee County District Court.

In that case, Smith was arrested by Topeka Police detectives on October 1. Smith remained in Shawnee County Jail on Monday in lieu of a $1 million professional surety bond.

The district attorney’s office has filed a motion asking the judge to waive Smith out of the juvenile status so he can face the charges in the adult court, Dernovish told Smith.

The judge will examine an affidavit to determine whether there is probable cause to find the offenses occurred, and Smith did them, the judge told Smith.

Smith will face the hearing on that question on January, 6, 2021.

The shootings occurred about 11:45 p.m. on March 4, 2017, at S.E. 23rd and Bellview Avenue.

Eighteen-year-old Kianna C. Hodge, of Topeka, was fatally wounded and four other people were wounded by gunfire three-and-a-half years ago.

The body of Hodge was found in a vehicle at S.E. 6th and Deer Creek Trafficway. Medical personnel pronounced Hodge dead at that location.

According to district court records, Smith already faces three other cases, each including felony charges, and all filed in 2019.

One case includes four counts of aggravated robbery and one count of attempted aggravated robbery, a second case includes two counts of aggravated assault and individual counts of criminal discharge of a firearm and marijuana distribution; and the third case includes one count of felony distribution of drugs, according to court records.

