It’s a boy! National Zoo reveals baby panda gender

He now has his black and white markings
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Zoo has confirmed that their 6-week old baby panda is a boy.

The gender reveal was made in a video released by the zoo, where panda-keepers unveiled a canvas smeared with blue markings that were “painted” by the baby’s father, Tian Tian.

The baby panda, born Aug. 21, received a genetic test via cheek swab that confirmed the gender.

Photos and videos released by the zoo show the baby, which was born pink, blind and nearly hairless, starting to take on the familiar black-and-white coloring.

