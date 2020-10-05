Gov. Kelly to hold weekly COVID-19 news conference at 4:00p.m.
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly will be holding her weekly COVID-19 news conference on Monday at 4:00p.m.
Her news conference comes after the state reported 1,597 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, and eight new deaths.
