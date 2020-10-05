Advertisement

Driver, 13, and passenger, 11, injured Friday in Nemaha County rollover crash

A 13-year-old driver and her 11-year-old passenger were injured Friday afternoon in a rollover crash about three miles east of Seneca in Nemaha County, authorities said.
A 13-year-old driver and her 11-year-old passenger were injured Friday afternoon in a rollover crash about three miles east of Seneca in Nemaha County, authorities said.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 13-year-old driver and her 11-year-old passenger were injured Friday afternoon in a rollover crash in Nemaha County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 12:38 p.m. on US-36 highway, about thee miles east of Seneca.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 Hyundai Accent was westbound on US-36 when the driver lost control of the car, which entered the north ditch and rolled.

The driver, Hailee M. DeHarst, and a passenger, Kyleah R. Estandig, both of Seneca, were transported to Nemaha Valley Community Hospital for treatment of suspected minor injuries. The patrol said both DeHarst and Estandig were wearing their seat belts.

