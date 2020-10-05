Blue Shield group puts up billboards supporting police officers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Facebook group based in Topeka is behind new “thin blue line” and “thank you law enforcement” billboards going up around the capital city.

Billboards went up today at 17th and Wanamaker and 28th and Fairlawn by the Wheatfield Village Shopping Center.

The group has plans for six billboards in all, showing support for Topeka police officers.

Starting on November 2nd, the group plans to advertise on four more billboards.

One of the billboards will be located on 4th and Kansas Ave, facing the Law Enforcement Center.

Ron Gish, one of the group’s organizers, says the billboards are ideal for getting the group’s message to law enforcement officers.

“What it does is recruit people that are like-minded and want to protect our police officers and do want to support our police officers, and they want to make sure political leaders know that we don’t want our law enforcement messed with.”

