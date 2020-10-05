Back the Blue “rolling rally” drives up and down Wanamaker

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Facebook group known as Blue Shield took to Wanamaker on Sunday to continue to show support for Topeka Police officers.

“We need to make sure people know that we’re in this for the long game, we’re not just going to have a rally on the 25th of August and we’re not just gonna walk away, we’re in this, we’re staying in this, until this is done and they put it away, we’re gonna be here and we’re gonna continue to fight it.”

The group organized a rolling rally that went up and down Wanamaker to show the whole community that they back the blue.

Ron Gish, one of the group’s organizers, says they want to let the officers know that they have someone who support them.

“The real purpose of this is to show support for law enforcement and let them know that there is someone out here that recognizes the sacrifices that they and their families take for the community every day.”

