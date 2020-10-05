Advertisement

Back the Blue “rolling rally” drives up and down Wanamaker

Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Facebook group known as Blue Shield took to Wanamaker on Sunday to continue to show support for Topeka Police officers.

“We need to make sure people know that we’re in this for the long game, we’re not just going to have a rally on the 25th of August and we’re not just gonna walk away, we’re in this, we’re staying in this, until this is done and they put it away, we’re gonna be here and we’re gonna continue to fight it.”

The group organized a rolling rally that went up and down Wanamaker to show the whole community that they back the blue.

Ron Gish, one of the group’s organizers, says they want to let the officers know that they have someone who support them.

“The real purpose of this is to show support for law enforcement and let them know that there is someone out here that recognizes the sacrifices that they and their families take for the community every day.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Back the Blue “rolling rally” drives up and down Wanamaker

Updated: 1 hour ago

Local

Local fire departments reflect on National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
On National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day Sunday Mission Township Fire Department took the opportunity to reflect on the progress made in firefighting from the sacrifices of those who have passed.

Local

Pet Owners at Grace Cathedral participate in the Blessing of the Animals

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Pet owners gathered in person, in fur and remotely at Grace Cathedral Sunday afternoon to remember the feast of Saint Francis of Assisi with a Blessing of the Animals.

News

TFD: Man arrested for arson after intentionally setting fire to apartment door

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
A man has been arrested for arson after the Topeka Fire Department says he intentionally set an interior apartment door on fire.

Latest News

News

13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 10-4-20

Updated: 12 hours ago
13 News This Morning Sunday Edition

News

Chiefs to play Patriots Monday after no new positive COVID-19 tests arise

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
The Kansas City Chiefs will play the New England Patriots Monday night, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Forecast

Sunny and 60s this afternoon, warming up for the work week

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
Slightly cooler tomorrow, warmer for the work week

News

Topeka Symphony Orchestra takes the stage for first time in eight months

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Isaac French
The Topeka Symphony Orchestra was back on stage Saturday night after an eight month hiatus.

News

Local VA clinics hold free drive-thru flu shots on Saturday

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
On September 21st the VA began free drive thru flu vaccines during the week, but now they are making it accessible for veterans on weekends too.

News

Homes evacuated after car wrecks into gas line

Updated: 20 hours ago
Several homes were evacuated after a car crashed into a gas line in south Topeka.