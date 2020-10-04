Advertisement

Youth performers take the stage for ‘Save our youth’ concert

By Danielle Martin
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Youth performers took the stage Saturday night to show off their talent.

Curtis Pitts with Faith and Hard Works Ministry organized a “Save Our Youth Concert” to give a platform for local youth members to show off their talent.

The concert featured youth members from Topeka and Omaha. The concert took place at the East Topeka Renaissance District.

Several youth members performed a song, dance or their own unique talent. Family members also came out to support the youth.

The event started at 6:30 P.M. and went on until 10:30 P.M.

Organizer, Curtis Pitts says he wanted to give not only the youth a place to express themselves, but he wanted to create a fun environment for families to enjoy too.

“What we’re doing is creating an environment so the kids and families can interact," Pitts explained. "Release some of the tension, we’re trying to lower the violence. we want to save our youth that means educationally, spiritually, and definitely community wise.”

Performances went on till about 8 PM, then the concert was followed by the “Ant-Man and the Wasp” movie for the youth to watch.

