Advertisement

Washburn University bands hold fall concert

The Washburn University Music Department held their Wind Ensemble and Orchestra fall concert Sunday night.
The Washburn University Music Department held their Wind Ensemble and Orchestra fall concert Sunday night.(wibw)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn University Music Department held their Wind Ensemble and Orchestra fall concert Sunday night.

The concert looked a little different this year. There was no live audience, but people were able to enjoy the free concert on the university’s Facebook page.

The Washburn band kept safety protocols in place with wearing masks and keeping social distance.

Dr. Thomas Seddon and Professor Silas Huff directed the string and symphony orchestra.

In case you missed the concert, you can hear on the Washburn University Symphony Orchestra Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Local fire departments reflect on National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
On National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day Sunday Mission Township Fire Department took the opportunity to reflect on the progress made in firefighting from the sacrifices of those who have passed.

Local

Pet Owners at Grace Cathedral participate in the Blessing of the Animals

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Pet owners gathered in person, in fur and remotely at Grace Cathedral Sunday afternoon to remember the feast of Saint Francis of Assisi with a Blessing of the Animals.

News

TFD: Man arrested for arson after intentionally setting fire to apartment door

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
A man has been arrested for arson after the Topeka Fire Department says he intentionally set an interior apartment door on fire.

News

13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 10-4-20

Updated: 8 hours ago
13 News This Morning Sunday Edition

Latest News

News

Chiefs to play Patriots Monday after no new positive COVID-19 tests arise

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
The Kansas City Chiefs will play the New England Patriots Monday night, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Forecast

Sunny and 60s this afternoon, warming up for the work week

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
Slightly cooler tomorrow, warmer for the work week

News

Topeka Symphony Orchestra takes the stage for first time in eight months

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Isaac French
The Topeka Symphony Orchestra was back on stage Saturday night after an eight month hiatus.

News

Local VA clinics hold free drive-thru flu shots on Saturday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
On September 21st the VA began free drive thru flu vaccines during the week, but now they are making it accessible for veterans on weekends too.

News

Homes evacuated after car wrecks into gas line

Updated: 16 hours ago
Several homes were evacuated after a car crashed into a gas line in south Topeka.

News

Topeka bubble bandit hits CapFed fountain

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
For the second weekend in a row, the Topeka bubble bandit has struck again. This time hitting the Capitol Federal fountain in downtown Topeka.