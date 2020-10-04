Washburn University bands hold fall concert

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn University Music Department held their Wind Ensemble and Orchestra fall concert Sunday night.

The concert looked a little different this year. There was no live audience, but people were able to enjoy the free concert on the university’s Facebook page.

The Washburn band kept safety protocols in place with wearing masks and keeping social distance.

Dr. Thomas Seddon and Professor Silas Huff directed the string and symphony orchestra.

In case you missed the concert, you can hear on the Washburn University Symphony Orchestra Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.