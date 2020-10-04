Advertisement

Topeka Symphony Orchestra takes the stage for first time in eight months

West Virginia Symphony Orchestra
West Virginia Symphony Orchestra(AP Images)
By Isaac French
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Symphony Orchestra was back on stage Saturday night after an eight month hiatus.

They kicked off the new season with COVID-19 protocols in place.

The audience was required to wear a mask and distance themselves from others in the crowd.

The musicians were also wearing a mask and spaced out by at least six feet.

The entire concert was streamed online to season ticket holders to help reduce the size of the crowd.

The orchestra said the pandemic kept them from performing at their normal venue, so TPAC offered up their space.

Music Director Kyle Pickett said, “The last concert we did was in February of this year at White Concert Hall and then the pandemic hit and cancelled the rest of our season. We felt that it was really important to try and have a season this year and since we could not be in White Concert Hall, the folks down here at the Topeka Performing Arts Center worked with us so we can have our show down here.”

The orchestra’s next show will be on November 14th.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 10-4-20

Updated: 28 minutes ago
13 News This Morning Sunday Edition

News

Chiefs to play Patriots Monday pending negative COVID-19 test results

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
The Kansas City Chiefs will play the New England Patriots Monday night, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Forecast

Sunny and 60s this afternoon, warming up for the work week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
Slightly cooler tomorrow, warmer for the work week

News

Local VA clinics hold free drive-thru flu shots on Saturday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
On September 21st the VA began free drive thru flu vaccines during the week, but now they are making it accessible for veterans on weekends too.

Latest News

News

Homes evacuated after car wrecks into gas line

Updated: 8 hours ago
Several homes were evacuated after a car crashed into a gas line in south Topeka.

News

Topeka bubble bandit hits CapFed fountain

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
For the second weekend in a row, the Topeka bubble bandit has struck again. This time hitting the Capitol Federal fountain in downtown Topeka.

News

Topeka bubble bandit hits CapFed fountain

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
For the second weekend in a row, the Topeka bubble bandit has struck again. This time hitting the Capitol Federal fountain in downtown Topeka.

News

Save our youth concert

Updated: 13 hours ago

Kansas Prep Zone

Washburn Rural XC sweeps Seaman Invitational

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Washburn Rural sophomore Madeline Carter led the way Saturday morning as the Junior Blues girls and boys squads both picked up team wins at the Seaman Invitational.

News

People participate in walk for ALS

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
People gathered on the parking lot at the SW Topeka YMCA to donate and walk down the street in support of ALS.