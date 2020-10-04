Topeka Symphony Orchestra takes the stage for first time in eight months

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Symphony Orchestra was back on stage Saturday night after an eight month hiatus.

They kicked off the new season with COVID-19 protocols in place.

The audience was required to wear a mask and distance themselves from others in the crowd.

The musicians were also wearing a mask and spaced out by at least six feet.

The entire concert was streamed online to season ticket holders to help reduce the size of the crowd.

The orchestra said the pandemic kept them from performing at their normal venue, so TPAC offered up their space.

Music Director Kyle Pickett said, “The last concert we did was in February of this year at White Concert Hall and then the pandemic hit and cancelled the rest of our season. We felt that it was really important to try and have a season this year and since we could not be in White Concert Hall, the folks down here at the Topeka Performing Arts Center worked with us so we can have our show down here.”

The orchestra’s next show will be on November 14th.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.