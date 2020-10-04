Topeka bubble bandit hits CapFed fountain

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the second weekend in a row, the Topeka bubble bandit has struck again. This time hitting the Capitol Federal fountain in downtown Topeka.

A passerby noticed the foamy fountain Saturday night at 7th and Kansas Ave.

This is the second time a fountain feature was fiddled with. The waterfall feature in front of Washburn University at 17th and MacVicar was hit last weekend.

