TFD: Man arrested for arson after intentionally setting fire to apartment door

By Grant Stephens
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man has been arrested for arson after the Topeka Fire Department says he intentionally set an interior apartment door on fire.

James M. Burdge was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for Aggravated Arson.

According to a release sent by the department, firefighters responded to the call just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday at the Santa Fe Place Apartments.

When crews arrived they found heavy smoke on the second floor in the hallway. Everyone on the second floor was able to evacuate before fire crews arrived.

The fire was contained to the hallway and was extinguished by the on-site property manager.

TFD helped ventilate the smoke from the building.

The estimated structural damage is listed at $2500, with $150 in contents lost.

